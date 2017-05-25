Braves giving Adonis more time in rehab

Braves giving Adonis more time in rehab

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia went hitless in two at-bats in the first game of his rehab assignment Friday but manager Brian Snitker said the veteran infielder won't rejoin the big league ballclub until the end of its road trip in Cincinnati next week. Garcia, who has been out since May 16 with tendinitis in his left Achilles, struck out swinging in the first inning then flied out to right in the fourth while playing with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,376,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC