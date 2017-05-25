Braves giving Adonis more time in rehab
Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia went hitless in two at-bats in the first game of his rehab assignment Friday but manager Brian Snitker said the veteran infielder won't rejoin the big league ballclub until the end of its road trip in Cincinnati next week. Garcia, who has been out since May 16 with tendinitis in his left Achilles, struck out swinging in the first inning then flied out to right in the fourth while playing with Triple-A Gwinnett.
