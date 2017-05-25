Braves bond over Mario Kart during rain delay

As they waited through a three-hour, 12-minute rain delay during Tuesday night's win over the Pirates, several Braves players passed the time by competing in an intense Mario Kart Racing tournament within SunTrust Park's spacious home clubhouse. The participants who played on the Nintendo Wii Switch included Nick Markakis , Ender Inciarte , Sean Rodriguez , Jim Johnson and Jace Peterson .

