Avery's homer leads Gwinnett to 5-3 win over Toledo
Xavier Avery hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Gwinnett Braves to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday. David Peterson allowed a run, but got J.D. Martinez to fly out with runners on first and third to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
