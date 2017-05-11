Atlanta Braves should target this 3rd baseman in a trade

May 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia throws to first against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports An 11-20 record demands a shake-up, and the Braves should take a serious look at the third base position for both their 'now' and their 'later'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.