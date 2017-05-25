Atlanta Braves News: Chop, Box, DFA'd Josh Collmenter, Recalled Matt Wisler

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: Last night's defeat was a real heartbreaker. The Atlanta Braves were one strike away from winning that ball gameONE! The Braves offense did their job, collecting 14 hits on Wednesday and Julio Teheran did his, throwing six innings, giving up four hits, no earned runs , two walks and had six strikeouts.

