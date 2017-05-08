Atlanta Braves Minor League Weekend Wrap Up, May 8th

May 14, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Atlanta Braves cap and glove on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports 5/4 - RHP Matt Wisler optioned to Gwinnett Braves from Atlanta Braves 5/4 - LHP Sam Freeman recalled to Atlanta Braves from Gwinnett Braves 5/4 - C Sal Giardina activated by Mississippi Braves from 7-day DL 5/6 - RHP Chaz Roe sent on rehab assignment to Florida Fire Frogs Your privacy is safe with us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.