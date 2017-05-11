Atlanta Braves lineup optimization, toying around with RISP
Do the Atlanta Braves have the pieces to be more productive on offense? A simple reshuffling of the lineup could produce more runs. The bigger issue for the Atlanta Braves is the pitching, we know this, but putting more runs on the board could help the pitching staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC