Atlanta Braves: Dansby Swanson's sophomore slump*

While he is still considered a rookie because of his limited at-bats last season, the Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is going through a horrid sophomore slump. Being a former number-one pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, Dansby Swanson was traded in a multi-player deal centering around pitcher Shelby Miller to the Atlanta Braves before the 2016 season.

