Atlanta Braves 3B Adonis Garcia to Return from DL on Friday
The Braves' starting third baseman is set to return on Friday after dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, but are we ready for that? #Braves ' AGarcia likely to play couple minor league rehab games before activated. Might play them Wed-Thur, eligible to come off DL Fri.
