Acuna, Riley, Jackson fuel Fire Frogs' win

When Class A Advanced Florida has put up a lot of runs this season, it's usually had something do with the performances of either Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley or Alex Jackson . On Friday night it was all three players who contributed, as they combined to go 8-for-14 with three extra-base hits and eight RBIs to power the Fire Frogs past Clearwater, 17-11.

