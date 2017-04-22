Zimmerman, Nationals sweep Braves

Not even facing R.A. Dickey's dancing knuckleball could disrupt the grooved swing of Washington's Ryan Zimmerman as the Nationals completed a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves. Zimmerman, who hit a grand slam Wednesday, connected for a two-run homer off Dickey in the sixth inning, and Washington prevailed 3-2 on Thursday night behind a 10-strikeout effort from Stephen Strasburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.