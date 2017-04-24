Zach Eflin sharp as the Phillies down the Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies won their second straight game on Friday night taking down the Braves 4-3. Their record improves to 7-9 And sure, it was the Braves, but if they were having Pyrrhic 1-run losses to the Mets and Nationals, they're having 1-run wins over the Braves that leave you feeling as though there's so much more the team is capable of, especially when you realize the bench was short, and their best two relievers, Juaquin Benoit and Hector Neris, were unavailable.
