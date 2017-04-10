Wearing No. 42 not lost on Braves, Padres
As Braves outfielder Matt Kemp spent the early portion of his career with the Dodgers, he gained a genuine appreciation for that one day every season when he and every other Major League manager, coach and player would wear No. 42 to celebrate and commemorate all that Jackie Robinson gave the baseball world.
