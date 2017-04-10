This Southern Beer Is Made with Old B...

This Southern Beer Is Made with Old Baseball Bats

As the Atlanta Braves get ready to take on the San Diego Padres in their first game at the newly constructed SunTrust Park this Friday, an Athens-based beer company is also gearing up to debut a bat-infused beer that will be sold exclusively at the stadium. A bat-infused beer ? Well, it sounds better than a used jock strap or an old glove.

