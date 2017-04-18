The coolest things to do with kids at SunTrust Park

The new home of the Braves, SunTrust park , certainly boasts a lot of bells and whistles for grown-ups: Those cushy, front-row seats with seat-side touchpad menus; three posh, field-level private lounges; a bevy of themed clubhouses with everything from on-field dining to a treehouse. But tucked in one corner of the giant adult playground is one seriously cool kid magnet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.