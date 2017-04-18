Scherzer pitches 7 scoreless innings,...

Scherzer pitches 7 scoreless innings, Nats beat Braves 3-1

Read more: Powhatan Today

Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to beat the Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night. Atlanta scored a run against Nationals closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out.

