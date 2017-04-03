Ryan Howard gets minor league deal wi...

Ryan Howard gets minor league deal with Braves

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

After learning Ryan Howard had agreed to a contract with Atlanta, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman texted the slugger an emoji of clapping hands. "When he walks up to the plate, he can still change the game with one swing of the bat," Freeman said Thursday when Howard's minor-league deal was announced.

