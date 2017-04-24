Ruiz's homer leads Gwinnett to 2-1 win over Pawtucket
Rio Ruiz hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Gwinnett Braves a 2-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. In the top of the first, Gwinnett grabbed the lead on a double by Mel Rojas that scored Sean Kazmar.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
