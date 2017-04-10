Roe to DL as Braves bullpen injuries ...

Roe to DL as Braves bullpen injuries pile up

17 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

As A.J. Minter and Mauricio Cabrera attempt to recover from their respective injuries and make their way toward Atlanta, the Braves altered the current makeup of their bullpen on Wednesday, when they placed Chaz Roe on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Jason Hursh from Triple-A Gwinnett. Roe struggled throughout a significant portion of Spring Training and seemingly benefited from being out of options when the Braves opted to place him on the Opening Day roster.

