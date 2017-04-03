Q&A: Dusty on Aaron's influence, guidance

As a young African-American from Southern California, Dusty Baker said his worst nightmare during his senior year in high school was that he would be drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Ultimately, Baker said, it was the best thing that could have happened, opening the doors for not only a quality big league career, but also a chance to stay in the game -- first as a coach and then as a manager of the Giants, Cubs and Reds before his current position as the skipper of the Nationals.

