Q&A: Dusty on Aaron's influence, guid...

Q&A: Dusty on Aaron's influence, guidance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Nationals

As a young African-American from Southern California, Dusty Baker said his worst nightmare during his senior year in high school was that he would be drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Ultimately, Baker said, it was the best thing that could have happened, opening the doors for not only a quality big league career, but also a chance to stay in the game -- first as a coach and then as a manager of the Giants, Cubs and Reds before his current position as the skipper of the Nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC