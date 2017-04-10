Police: Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon is missing

In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, left, is greeted by former Braves manager Bobby Cox during a Braves Legends Game featuring the 1991 Braves against all other Braves alumni in Atlanta, before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs. Police in Georgia are looking for Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

