Police: Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon is missing
In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, left, is greeted by former Braves manager Bobby Cox during a Braves Legends Game featuring the 1991 Braves against all other Braves alumni in Atlanta, before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs. Police in Georgia are looking for Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC