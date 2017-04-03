Pirates flash power with back-to-back...

Pirates flash power with back-to-back HRs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

In the absence of third baseman Jung Ho Kang , who remains on the restricted list while awaiting a work visa in South Korea, perhaps the most difficult question facing the Pirates' lineup is this: Where will the power come from? In the home opener on Friday, it came from third baseman David Freese and catcher Francisco Cervelli , who barreled up back-to-back home runs off right-hander Josh Collmenter in the fifth inning of Pittsburgh's Freese got it started, crushing Collmenter's 2-2 changeup into the Braves' bullpen in center field for Pittsburgh's first home run of the season. , the ball came off Freese's bat with an exit velocity of 100 mph and traveled a projected 405 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC