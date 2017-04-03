Pirates flash power with back-to-back HRs
In the absence of third baseman Jung Ho Kang , who remains on the restricted list while awaiting a work visa in South Korea, perhaps the most difficult question facing the Pirates' lineup is this: Where will the power come from? In the home opener on Friday, it came from third baseman David Freese and catcher Francisco Cervelli , who barreled up back-to-back home runs off right-hander Josh Collmenter in the fifth inning of Pittsburgh's Freese got it started, crushing Collmenter's 2-2 changeup into the Braves' bullpen in center field for Pittsburgh's first home run of the season. , the ball came off Freese's bat with an exit velocity of 100 mph and traveled a projected 405 feet.
