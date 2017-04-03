Pipeline Podcast: Mississippi Braves pitching
Mike Rosenbaum joins MLB Tonight to discuss the Braves' stacked farm system, which is loaded with highly touted prospects from top to bottom in all of baseball, according to the experts at MLB Pipeline, and part of that ranking is because of their wealth of talented young pitchers, several of whom will be on display with Double-A Mississippi this season. The following is a transcript of a segment from this week's episode of their Tim McMaster: The one other roster I wanted to touch on was Mississippi, and that's the Braves' Double-A team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC