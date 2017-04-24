Phillips again out of lineup, but near return
Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Friday with a groin strain, but the veteran is making progress. Manager Brian Snitker said Phillips was available to pinch-hit in Friday's series opener against the Brewers and hopes to have him back in the lineup at second base Saturday.
