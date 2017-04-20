Optimistic Braves believe rebuilding is finally behind them

Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips, left, tags out the Detroit Tigers' Anthony Gose on a steal attempt during the third inning of a spring training game March 23, 2017 in Kissimmee, Fla. Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips, left, makes a catch in right field and avoids colliding with teammate Nick Markakis during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on March 23, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.