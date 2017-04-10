Let's Play Ball
The Atlanta Braves officially open SunTrust Park tonight, April 14, 2017 by hosting the San Diego Padres. The arrival of the Atlanta Braves and the creation of SunTrust Park and the Battery is a momentous occasion for the Smyrna Vinings area and Cobb County.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
