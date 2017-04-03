Leonard, Adames lead the way for Durham

Patrick Leonard homered and singled three times, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Durham Bulls beat the Gwinnett Braves 10-8 on Thursday. Gwinnett had runners on first and third in the bottom of the ninth, but Adam Walker hit into a double play to end the game.

