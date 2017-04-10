Leading Off: Braves open new park, Moreland near double mark
The Atlanta Braves open their new SunTrust Park, hosting San Diego at night. A sellout crowd of about 41,000 is expected to see the stadium that replaced Turner Field, the Braves' home for the past 20 years.
