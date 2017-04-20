Leading Off: Beltran, Encarnacion, Eaton open in new spots
Opening Day bases sit in the foreground as the New York Yankees take batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. File - In this March 24, 2017, file photoNew York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, March 24, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC