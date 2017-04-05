Is Catcher Prospect Carson Kelly The Answer For The Atlanta Braves?

When the St. Louis Cardinals extended catcher Yadier Molina's contract another three years at $20 million per, Cardinals' top catching prospect Carson Kelly's path to the majors became murky. Should the Braves do what it takes to make Kelly the Atlanta Braves' catcher of the future? The Atlanta Braves are unquestionably thin at catcher, both in the majors and even in what is the highest ranked farm system in baseball.

