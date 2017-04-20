Inbox: Which Braves prospects are close?

Tuesday

A lot of pitching talent jumped to Double-A Mississippi this season. Is it possible we will get a taste of the future late in the year? -- @MatthewCirkovic There's definitely a chance we could see Max Fried during the latter portion of the season, but by promoting Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka to Double-A, the Braves have simply enhanced the possibility of both of these talented young hurlers being in the rotation discussion at some point next year.

Start the conversation

