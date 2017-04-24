Inbox: What is Braves' biggest surprise of '17?
Look, we all know that the bench has managed to be even more problematic than envisioned, and that the bullpen has had its fair share of shaky outings. But many of these warts might have been less noticeable with some more consistent production from leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte , who has a .238 on-base percentage through the first 18 games.
