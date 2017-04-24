Goodrum homer rallies Wings to a win

Niko Goodrum's two-run eighth inning homer led the Rochester Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Braves Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The teams meet again Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m., the first $1 Wednesday promotion of the season with $1 Zweigle's hot dogs, chips, peanuts, and Cracker Jack.

