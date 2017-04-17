Gohara cruises through five for Fire ...

Gohara cruises through five for Fire Frogs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

After going 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in the matinee for Triple-A Rochester, Palka, the prospect, exploded in the Red Wings' second game against Syracuse -- a makeup of Saturday's rained-out contest. The right fielder was involved in the entirety of Rochester's offense in the nightcap, driving in four runs and scoring three more of his own in the Red Wings' 8-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,367,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC