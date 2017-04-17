Gohara cruises through five for Fire Frogs

After going 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in the matinee for Triple-A Rochester, Palka, the prospect, exploded in the Red Wings' second game against Syracuse -- a makeup of Saturday's rained-out contest. The right fielder was involved in the entirety of Rochester's offense in the nightcap, driving in four runs and scoring three more of his own in the Red Wings' 8-7 loss to the Chiefs.

