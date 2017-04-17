Freeman's 2 HRs, Swanson's hit lift Braves over Padres 5-4

Freddie Freeman said Dansby Swanson was the perfect choice to hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Swanson delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves, boosted by Freeman's two home runs and double, beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Monday night for a four-game sweep in their first series at SunTrust Park.

