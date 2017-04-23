Franco's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3
Maikel Franco rounded first base after his game-winning hit and kept running to right field, trying to avoid a celebratory beatdown from his teammates. Franco's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night in a wild game that featured excellent defensive plays and some blunders.
