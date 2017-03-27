Former major-leaguer looks to help Fi...

Former major-leaguer looks to help Fire Frogs thrive in first season in Kissimmee

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Paul Runge played parts of eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves and has served as a minor-league coach and field coordinator for the past two-plus decades. He will coach the Florida Fire Frogs during their inaugural season in the Class A Florida State League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC