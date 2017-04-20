Colon sharp at old home, Kemp leads Braves over Mets in 12th
Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp's third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves over the New York Mets 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kemp's two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day.
