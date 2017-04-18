Chipper Jones meets with a my peoplea in Columbus, discusses new book

Longtime Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is in the midst of a tour promoting his new autobiography, "Ballplayer," a book he wrote with Carroll Rogers Walton. Despite already visiting several cities around the country to hype his first go at being an author, the eight-time All-Star was taken aback by the crowd at Columbus' Barnes & Noble Saturday.

