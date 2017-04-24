Bud Selig says he's overwhelmed by vi...

Bud Selig says he's overwhelmed by visit to Hall of Fame

23 hrs ago

Bud Selig has been to the Baseball Hall of Fame more times than he can remember. Still limping as he recovers from a stress fracture in his right leg, the 82-year-old former commissioner won't soon forget his latest visit - a tour to prepare for his induction this summer.

Chicago, IL

