Bryce Harper 4 for 4, two HR night in Atlanta gets Topps NOW card...
Bryce Harper etched his name in SunTrust Park's record books when he connected for the first grand slam in the history of the Atlanta Braves ' brand new ballpark last night. It was the second homer of the game for the Washington Nationals ' 24-year-old outfielder, who took the Braves' Julio Teheran deep in each of his first two plate appearances in the second game of three with the Nationals' NL East rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC