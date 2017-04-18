Bryce Harper 4 for 4, two HR night in Atlanta gets Topps NOW card...

Bryce Harper etched his name in SunTrust Park's record books when he connected for the first grand slam in the history of the Atlanta Braves ' brand new ballpark last night. It was the second homer of the game for the Washington Nationals ' 24-year-old outfielder, who took the Braves' Julio Teheran deep in each of his first two plate appearances in the second game of three with the Nationals' NL East rivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.