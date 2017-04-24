Braves trade reliever Hernandez to Angels

As the Braves have evaluated multiple ways to improve their bullpen, they never gained the sense David Hernandez would serve as a viable solution, at least not before he would have a chance to opt out of his Minor League contract next week. So instead of simply losing the veteran reliever without gaining anything in return, the Braves traded Hernandez to the Angels on Monday for a player to be named or cash considerations.

