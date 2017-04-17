Braves' new home seeks to add new circle of hell to the stadium business model

The Atlanta Braves held their official opening day for their new stadium on Friday, two weeks after holding their unofficial opening day, and all was mostly uneventful, unless you count the massive traffic tieup from a foam tomahawk spill two days earlier. While most of the media coverage focused on the new stadium's food options and other amenities , ESPN's Bradford Doolittle took a harder look at what makes the new Cobb County stadium different.

