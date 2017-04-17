Braves have unparalleled youth at eve...

Braves have unparalleled youth at every minor league level

Who's The Youngest In Each League, Opening Day 2017 - Baseball America does this every year Ozzie Albies at 20.2 years old is the youngest player in all of Triple A . The next youngest payer is 8 months older.

