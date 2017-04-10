Big-swinging Marlins hand Atlanta Bra...

Big-swinging Marlins hand Atlanta Braves their fifth straight loss of the young season

A gray cat went scrambling for cover in the Marlins Park outfield midway through Tuesday night's game, and no wonder, given the barrage off Marcell Ozuna's bat. Ozuna homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs to help Miami win its home opener against the Atlanta Braves, 8-4.

