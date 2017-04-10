Atlanta Braves' Team in Rome Looks De...

Atlanta Braves' Team in Rome Looks Deep and Talented In Opening Series Sweep

Read more: Tomahawk Take

The Rome Braves picked right back up where they left off last fall with an opening series sweep at West Virginia over the weekend. Rome won the South Atlantic League title in 2016, and was named Baseball America's Minor League Team of the Year, but on the farm, teams get disbanded by design each season.

