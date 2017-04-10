Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones coming to Columbus for a Ballplayera

He's projected to be a first-ballot Major League Baseball Hall of Famer in 2018 at Cooperstown, N.Y. But for one spring afternoon in Columbus, the retired Atlanta Braves All-Star third baseman will be signing his new book, "Ballplayer." Jones, now a special assistant to baseball operations with the Braves, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. April 22 at Barnes & Noble, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., at Columbus Park Crossing.

