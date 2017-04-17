Atlanta Braves Minor League Weekend Wrap Up, April 17th

May 14, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Atlanta Braves cap and glove on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports Hitter of the week: Since Chipper Jones retired, Atlanta Braves fans have been looking for their next great third baseman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.