Atlanta Braves May Have to Sweat Out 2017 Draft

Nov 8, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller during the MLB general managers meeting at the Omni Scottsdale Resort. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports There's a lot of jockeying for position already underway at the top of the draft board, which may leave Atlanta with a hand full of solid options at #5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.