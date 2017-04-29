Atlanta Braves: Jason Motte Returns t...

Atlanta Braves: Jason Motte Returns to Big Leagues Without Beard

4 hrs ago

Jason Motte was always known for having a long, bushy beard on the bump. After signing a minor league contract earlier this month, he's found his way back to the majors with the Atlanta Braves, but this time without his whiskers.

